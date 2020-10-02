Juul Says Staffers Hired To Oppose Vape Ban Not Employees

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Canvassers for a Juul Labs-backed political campaign aren't its employees because the vape pen maker did not directly hire and control them under California's worker classification law, the company has argued in federal court. Juul asked the California federal court on Thursday to dismiss a proposed class and collective action alleging the electronic cigarette maker and others failed to pay canvassers once they finished work on a bid to overturn a San Francisco vaping ban. Despite the canvassers' claims that they are employees, Juul argued the workers agreed to be independent contractors of a third-party campaign manager with no direct connection to...

