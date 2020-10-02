Texas Justices Take Up Mineral Lease Boundary Dispute

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether an appeals court erred when it found a boundary agreement for two Permian Basin leases is void because it corrected a nonexistent error in a 1927 deed. Concho Resources Inc. and several other interested parties want the justices to undo a February 2019 opinion from the Thirteenth Court of Appeals that struck down an agreement altering the boundary between two leases. In that opinion, the appeals court revived and granted summary judgment in favor of Marsha Ellison, the neighboring leaseholder who had disputed Concho's territory. The appellate court, overturning a trial court...

