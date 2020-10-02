Benevis Approved For $150M Ch. 11 Sale Of Dental Offices

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Benevis Corp., the owner of more than 150 dental practices across the U.S., received court permission Friday in Texas for a $150 million sale to secured lenders that will keep its operations going. During a hearing conducted virtually, the debtor's investment banker testified that the credit bid offer from New Mountain Finance Corporation was the highest and best offer for the company's assets and that no other qualified bids had been received. "Based on both feedback we've received in the market, the valuation described and their ability to take all the office locations, we believe this is the highest and best...

