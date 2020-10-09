Real Estate Rumors: Archimedean, Jackson Square, Berger

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Archimedean Academy has paid $16.94 million for the charter school campus it had been leasing in Kendall, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for a 103,274-square-foot campus at 12425 S.W. 72nd St. and the seller is Archimedean Properties LLC, according to the report. Jackson Square Properties has landed $454 million worth of Fannie Mae-backed financing for a portfolio of multifamily properties in California, Oregon and Utah, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan is for five properties in California and single properties in Oregon and Utah according to the report, which did not provide additional lender-side details....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS