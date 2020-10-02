Feds Charge 3 In Alleged $109M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts federal prosecutors charged three people on Friday for their alleged roles in a Medicare fraud scheme in which patient data was collected and sold to the purported mastermind of the conspiracy, who used the personal information to submit $109 million in false claims. Nathan LaParl and Talia Alexandre, both of Florida, were charged with receiving more than $1.6 million in kickbacks for selling patients' demographic and insurance information to Juan Camilo Perez Buitrago, who was arrested and charged with health care fraud and conspiracy in July. LaParl was also charged, along with Stefanie Hirsch of California, with violations of the...

