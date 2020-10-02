Texas High Court To Hear Allstate Claims Dispute

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court will hear Allstate Insurance Co.'s appeal of a jury verdict that awarded policyholder Daniel Wes Irwin over $50,000 and attorney fees of more than $45,000 in connection with his underinsured motorist policy, following a car accident in 2016. The state's high court will hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 7, after an appellate court upheld a Texas jury's decision ordering Allstate to pay Irwin the maximum that his policy limits would allow and $45,540 for attorney fees. In a brief filed late last year, Allstate claimed the Texas district court was wrong to let Irwin seek...

