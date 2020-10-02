EQT Says Ex-Steeler's Truck Co.'s Bias Suit Needs Arbitration

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Claims that EQT Production Co. discriminated against a minority-owned trucking company partly owned by former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis should go before an arbitrator, EQT told a Pennsylvania federal court. Even if Bettis' company IntegrServ LLC was claiming it had been discriminated against for being a minority-owned contractor, those claims stemmed from EQT's termination of the companies' master services agreement, and that contract contained a clause that said any claims that arose from the contract had to be arbitrated, EQT's brief said Thursday. "While EQT disputes all of these allegations, there is no question that they 'arise out of' the contract...

