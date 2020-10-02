Weinstein Co. Says $17M In Ch. 11 Is Best Victims Can Get

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Saying that Chapter 7 liquidation will offer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct victims far less, the jailed entertainment executive's bankrupt studio estate filed an amended Chapter 11 plan in Delaware federal court late Thursday with a $17 million settlement reserve — an amount immediately branded as "pathetically inadequate" by victim attorneys. Now twice-amended, the Weinstein Co. Holdings LLC's plan and disclosure statement estimated that even under the best assumptions for Chapter 7, victims of Weinstein would likely recover less than 22% of the amount offered under the latest proposal. Major terms of the plan were similar to a version filed in early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS