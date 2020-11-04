SF Voters Support Major Biz Tax Overhaul, 'CEO' Tax

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- San Francisco voters have approved measures to repeal the city's payroll tax, overhaul its gross receipts tax, create taxes to replace some tied up in litigation and impose a "CEO" tax, according to unofficial results. Five tax-related measures appeared on the San Francisco ballot, making it one of the most crowded local ballots for tax measures in the country. A major tax structure overhaul, Proposition F, and a business tax based on a comparison of top executives' pay to employees' pay, Proposition L, appeared to be heading toward victory as of Wednesday, according to unofficial results by the San Francisco Department...

