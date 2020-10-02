Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Kirkland, Sidley

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Devon Energy and WPX Energy ink a $12 billion merger, Blackstone sells a $2.7 billion stake in insurer Rothesay Life, and real estate trust Sun Communities makes a $2.1 billion acquisition. The $12B Devon Energy Merger Devon Energy and WPX Energy said Monday they had agreed to merge and create a single energy company with an enterprise value of roughly $12 billion, in a deal powered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP. The Skadden team advising Devon Energy includes tax partner Sally Thurston and counsel Trevor...

