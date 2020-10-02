Ariz. Can't Cut Health Care Costs Through Bias, Prof Argues

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Arizona can't prune its health care costs by discriminating against vulnerable residents, said a transgender University of Arizona professor who sued for gender bias when his state employee health plan would not cover his hysterectomy. Replying Thursday in support of his motion for a preliminary injunction, Russell Toomey pushed back against the state's opposition, saying Arizona misstated the potential impact of an injunction striking the plan's blanket ban on coverage for sex reassignment surgeries. "The requested injunction does not mandate that the state defendants cover the surgical procedures sought by Dr. Toomey or any other particular individual — or even to...

