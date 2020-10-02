Abbott Shakes ERISA Suit Over Pilfered Retirement Savings

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday let Abbott Laboratories off the hook in a former employee's suit alleging an imposter was allowed to steal $245,000 from her retirement account, but let her claims against the retirement plan record-keeper Alight Solutions LLC survive. In his order, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin granted Abbott's motion to dismiss Heide K. Bartnett's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the company and related defendants claiming that they breached their fiduciary duties under the federal law. However, the judge found that Bartnett's allegations against Alight passed muster, rejecting the human capital and business solutions company's...

