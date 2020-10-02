Staffing Co. Says Ex-Manager Took Client To Rival Biz

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A unit of staffing firm Randstad has sued a former high-ranking account manager in a Georgia state court, saying she's already taken one of her main clients to a rival business since abruptly quitting. Randstad Technologies LLC asked a Cobb County Superior Court on Wednesday to enjoin Lisette Robles, who allegedly resigned from the company on Sept. 8 and refused to disclose that she was joining Boston-headquartered Beacon Hill Staffing Group LLC, from violating noncompete and nonsolicitation agreements. Randstad said in a complaint on Wednesday that Robles, who lives in Arizona, has since January 2018 managed regional and national accounts from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS