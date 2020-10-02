J&J Unit Wins Block Against Seller Of Counterfeit Implants

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge preliminarily enjoined a medical device company being sued by the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon from using its trademark Friday, saying "essentially unrebutted evidence" indicates up to 6,000 allegedly counterfeit — and potentially contaminated — medical devices imported by the company may have already been implanted in patients. "According to scientific analyses conducted at plaintiffs' direction, the counterfeits do not work, are bacterially contaminated, and pose serious risks to the health and lives of patients," U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. wrote in his order Friday, requiring the Illinois company Advanced Inventory Management Inc., which does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS