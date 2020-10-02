CBD Chocolate Maker Settles Suit Over Product Content

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Canadian cannabis company has settled a proposed class action claiming the CBD-infused chocolates it sells don't contain the advertised amounts of CBD and THC, according to a notice lodged in California federal court on Friday. Named plaintiff Charles Ballard, who lives in California, sued over the Bhang branded products in December 2019. Specifically, Ballard alleged that Florida-based Bhang Corp. violated several state and federal laws by claiming its chocolate products contained far greater amounts of THC and CBD than they actually did, a ploy designed to charge consumers more, according to his suit. An amended complaint also listed Kaya Management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS