5th Circ. Says Whistleblower Law Doesn't Bar Arbitration

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A man who said he was fired from a Veterans Affairs government contractor for refusing to bribe civil servants must hash out most of his case in arbitration, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday, finding that federal whistleblower protections don't void his employment contract. Former Intratek Computer employee James W. Robertson had insisted that language in 41 U.S.C. § 4712, a statute shielding those who flag government contracting abuses from reprisals, implies that complainants must get their day in court. However, the Fifth Circuit rejected his interpretation in Friday's published ruling, finding that legislation doesn't get in the way of the Federal Arbitration...

