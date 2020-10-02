COVID-19 Hospital Staffing Co. Wants $3M From Chubb

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A company that staffed New York City hospitals with extra medical workers for COVID-19 sued Chubb Friday, alleging that the insurer breached the contract by not providing defense costs and the $3 million coverage it is entitled to in an underlying suit. Krucial Staffing LLC said Federal Insurance Co. acted in bad faith when denying defense coverage in an underlying suit accusing Krucial of employment violations. Chubb has refused to accept Krucial's choice of counsel in the suit while the staffing company alleges that is against the policy. In early 2020, Krucial sent health care workers to New York hospitals to...

