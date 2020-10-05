Pulling Up Stakes: Squire Patton, Baker Botts, Davis Wright

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal-makers on the move, Squire Patton added a pair of deals partners in the United Kingdom, Baker Botts similarly picked up a mergers and acquisitions-focused attorney in London, and Davis Wright Tremaine welcomed a media transactions attorney in New York. David Milne Jayson Marks Squire Patton Boggs LLP added partners David Milne and Jayson Marks from Eversheds Sutherland and Holman Fenwick Willan LLP, respectively, to its global corporate practice, where they'll continue to work on corporate matters such as mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings, the firm said. Milne works with clients in a variety...

