Analysis

Baltimore Case Won't Write The Last Word On Climate Suits

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday waded into the fight over the future of climate change lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, but on narrow grounds that aren't likely to determine the ultimate fate of such claims.

In agreeing to review the Fourth Circuit's decision to send Baltimore's climate tort against Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy giants to state court, the Supreme Court is poised to resolve a circuit split over the scope of appellate review of remand orders.

But that won't answer larger questions about whether climate torts belong in state or federal court and whether they can go...

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

