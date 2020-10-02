Watchdog Finds DOL Enforcement Of Visa Abuse Falls Short

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog called on the U.S. Department of Labor to crack down on employers who abuse temporary work visa programs, finding in a Friday report that the department's processes to identify and investigate visa violators fall short. The Labor Department's Office of Inspector General concluded that the department had not fully made use of its investigatory powers and had failed to use data analytics to more efficiently target audits of businesses with employees on guest-worker visas, leaving room for employers who break the rules to avoid penalties. Employers who hire foreign workers under temporary visa programs must pay those workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS