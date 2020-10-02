Camden Catholic Diocese Hits Ch. 11 Over Sex Abuse Claims

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden became the latest religious entity to file for Chapter 11 late Thursday when it sought bankruptcy protection over dozens of childhood sexual abuse claims levied after New Jersey extended the statute of limitations for such claims. In initial court filings, the diocese said it is currently involved in 52 lawsuits arising from the sexual abuse of children by clergy and other religious figures dating back decades. It said it expects to see as many as 140 more suits lodged after a December 2019 change in the law extended the statute of limitations. In a first-day...

