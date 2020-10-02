Lewis Brisbois Accused Of Sabotaging Cow Dung Energy Biz

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A Slovakian financial advisory company has hit Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and a partner with a legal malpractice lawsuit in California court, claiming the BigLaw attorney lied about his client's assets and "sabotaged" their cow-dung energy joint venture by suing the dairy farmers that their venture relies upon. In a 16-page Sept. 30 complaint, Bratislava, Slovakia-based Dynastion Energy SRO and Tulare, California-based CH4 Green Energy Holdings LLC accuses Lewis Brisbois partner John Yung of knowingly lying and concealing material details about his client's assets, the value of those assets and its fuel supply contracts. "Not only did Yung fail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS