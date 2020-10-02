Say Yes To Accommodations, DOL Official Tells Contractors

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Companies that do business with the federal government should find ways to grant employees' requests for disability and religious accommodations in nearly all circumstances, a U.S. Department of Labor official said Friday. "Generally, if you're a federal contractor, you need to be granting almost every accommodation request," Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs director Craig Leen said. He spoke during a session on OFCCP equality initiatives at a virtual labor and employment conference hosted by New York University School of Law. Karen Gillen of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, who represents employers, moderated the discussion. Leen said OFCCP has been scheduling employers for...

