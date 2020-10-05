Penn State, Coach Cut From Ex-Football Player's Hazing Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania State University and its head football coach slipped some of a former football player's hazing-related claims in federal court, where a judge ruled that the player wasn't harassed or retaliated against because of his sex. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Friday trimmed many of Isaiah Humphries' claims against Penn State and coach James Franklin on the grounds that he hadn't pled sexual harassment or the university defendants' participation in his hazing under an older Pennsylvania law. But if Humphries could prove some of the alleged harassment took place after November 2018, when an expanded state anti-hazing law took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS