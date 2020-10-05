3rd Circ. Nixes Drug Dealer's Bid For Deportation Relief

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel tossed a convicted felon's "frivolous" due process complaint against an immigration judge, saying he failed to show that he could stage a viable bid for deportation relief even with more time to prepare his case. Dominican national Miguel Antonio Mirambeaux, who was convicted of distribution of a dangerous controlled substance by a New Jersey court in 2009, sought withholding of removal, saying three of his friends had been murdered and he might face a similar fate if he returned to the Dominican Republic, though he couldn't identify a specific threat and wasn't sure he would be able...

