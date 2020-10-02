Brand Battles: Game Co. Isn't Playing Around Over 'Meme' TM

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the maker of the popular card game "What Do You Meme?" is fighting two competitors for using the word "meme" in their game names — plus four other TTAB cases you need to know. A 'Meme' By Any Other Name What Do You Meme LLC went to the board Sept. 30 to stop a competitor from registering a trademark for a party game titled "Don't Be Meme: Family Friendly Caption Game With Consequences," citing trademark registrations for its own game. New York-based WDYM was founded in part...

