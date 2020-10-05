Ill. Law Firm Wants 'Law Tigers' TM Suit Scratched

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law firm urged a federal judge Friday to toss out claims that its "TigerLaw" nickname infringes an Arizona law firm association's trademark on "Law Tigers," arguing the association's mark is either invalid or unenforceable. Illinois firm HP3 Law LLC argued U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman should dismiss Arizona-based American Association for Motorcycle Injury Lawyers Inc.'s lawsuit against it because the association is asking for protection over a service mark it has been using improperly in the state, making it invalid. The association also appears to be engaging in "naked licensing" of its mark, which renders it unenforceable, the firm...

