US Trade Probe To Target Vietnam's Currency, Timber Policies

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will soon begin investigating Vietnam's currency and timber harvesting policies, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Friday, potentially setting the stage for new tariffs against the Southeast Asian nation In a brief statement, the USTR said it will launch its probe using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the same statute it used to impose waves of tariffs on Chinese goods after rapping Beijing for its intellectual property and technology transfer policies. The Vietnam probe will focus on two distinct areas of potential friction. The USTR said it will be examining Vietnam's activity "related...

