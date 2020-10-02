Conservative Group Aims To Nix Calif. Board Diversity Law

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A conservative activist group has filed suit in Los Angeles court, taking aim at a law signed this week by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that will require publicly held corporations headquartered in the state to include people from "underrepresented communities" on their boards. With representation from the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Judicial Watch, Californians Robin Crest, Earl De Vries and Judy De Vries launched a challenge to Assembly Bill 979, which became law on Wednesday. The bill requires Golden State corporations to include at least one person from an "underrepresented community" on their boards by the end of next year, and two...

