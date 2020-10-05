5th Circ. Tosses La. Court Hold On FTC Action In Fee Case

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has thrown out a lower court's freeze on a Federal Trade Commission action against the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board, saying the commission had not taken a final action that can be disputed in district court. The commission had urged the appeals court to lift a district court hold that put the kibosh on any further proceedings by the FTC, which alleges that the governor-appointed appraisers board constrained trade when it enacted a new rule affecting appraiser fees. The board has repeatedly claimed immunity as a state agency and challenged in federal court an FTC adjudicatory ruling that...

