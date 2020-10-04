Top Aides Accuse Texas AG Of Criminal Misconduct

Law360 (October 4, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Seven top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have accused him of criminal misconduct including bribery, abuse of office and improper influence, which they notified the attorney general's office they have reported to federal law enforcement. In a brief letter sent Thursday to the office's human resources director, obtained and first reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, top aides including former First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer and a series of department heads said that on Wednesday they reported potential legal violations to an unspecified law enforcement authority. "We have a good faith belief that the attorney general is...

