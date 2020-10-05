TD Ameritrade Aims To Tank Crude Oil Futures Action

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- TD Ameritrade and an associated broker on Friday tried to wash their hands of losses their clients suffered in connection with a "historically unique" crude oil market trading collapse, telling a federal judge that a proposed class action they face in Illinois federal court is no more than an attempt to pin damage on them that can't be called their fault. In an Oct. 2 motion to dismiss a proposed class action filed by plaintiffs Wei Wang and John Lindstrom, TD Ameritrade and affiliated futures commission merchant and commodities broker TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex, which does business as ThinkOrSwim, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS