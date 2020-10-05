Sullivan-Led Weir Sells Energy Biz To Caterpillar For $405M

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, engineering business Weir Group said Monday it's selling its oil and gas unit to construction giant Caterpillar for $405 million (about £314 million) in a move designed to help the Scottish company complete a shift to mining technology. Glasgow-based The Weir Group PLC expects the deal for its oil and gas division to allow it to become a pure play mining products and services business following its 2017 announcement of a strategic shift, according to a news release and investor presentation about the transaction. Weir's deal with Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc. follows other similar deals,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS