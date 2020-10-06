Mower Maker Hit With $5.9M Verdict For Axing Dealer Contract

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal jury has awarded nearly $5.9 million to a farm and construction equipment dealer over claims that commercial mower manufacturer Bad Boy Inc. abruptly ended their distribution contract when the dealer started selling mowers made by a rival. After a weeklong trial, the jury in Springfield found on Friday for S&H Farm Supply, which owns a handful of equipment dealerships in southwestern Missouri. S&H said Bad Boy abruptly pulled the plug on their successful distribution relationship after S&H started selling mowers made by a Bad Boy rival, Spartan. The jury awarded $5.24 million on S&H's claim under the Missouri...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS