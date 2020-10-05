Supreme Court Mulls Texas-NM Evaporated River Water Fight

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday strove to clarify both the murky legal issues and real-world impact of Texas' argument that New Mexico should not be allowed to reduce the amount of river water to be delivered to the Lone Star state based on how much evaporated from a reservoir. Western water law can often be a messy affair, but Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins told the justices at oral arguments there had been years of peace between the two states with respect to Pecos River water until recently, when a high court-appointed river master strayed from the clear language of...

