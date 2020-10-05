Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Tells 5th Circ. No Duty To Defend Aquifer Drilling Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An insurer told the Fifth Circuit during oral arguments Monday morning that it should not be on the hook for the cost of defending an insured sued over negligently drilling an irrigation well through the Edwards Aquifer based on the plain terms of exclusions in the policy.

Monroe Guaranty Insurance Co. is trying to undo a September 2019 summary judgment from U.S. District Judge Fred Biery that it has a duty to cover the costs of a lawsuit against 5D Drilling and Pump Service Inc. BITCO General Insurance Corp., which also insured 5D, filed the lawsuit in April 2018 against Monroe,...

