Justices Skip Atty's Lengthy Battle Against NY Fracking Ban

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review an upstate New York lawyer's fight against the state's high-volume hydraulic fracking ban, which the land-owning attorney argued violated his rights under the U.S. Constitution. David R. Morabito, who practices in the Rochester area, and his wife, Colette, have been fighting New York's ban for roughly five years. The couple argues the state violates New York landowners' constitutional rights by forbidding them from extracting oil and natural gas from their property using high-volume hydraulic fracking. State and federal courts alike previously found the couple lack standing to challenge the ban. The Morabitos...

