Justices Won't Disturb ConocoPhillips' Texas Mineral Win

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Texas Supreme Court ruling that sided with ConocoPhillips' interpretation of a will in a mineral rights dispute and concluded that the company does not owe two Texans $11.7 million. Leon Oscar Ramirez Jr. and his sister Minerva Clementina Ramirez had petitioned the justices to review the Texas Supreme Court's January decision that they are entitled only to the surface estate in the Las Piedras Ranch that their grandmother Leonor willed to them. That decision reversed two lower court decisions that said the Ramirez siblings owned an interest in the subsurface mineral...

