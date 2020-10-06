Walgreens Hit With Biometric Suit Over Face Scan Cameras

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Walgreens has been hit with a proposed class lawsuit in Illinois state court claiming the pharmacy retailer has violated customers' biometric privacy rights by using cameras that scan their facial geometry without first obtaining their informed consent. Illinois resident Leroy Jacobs claimed Friday that Walgreen Co. has placed facial-recognition cameras at the entrances and exits of its stores and uses them to scan and store customers' biometric facial identifiers, including their facial geometry, retinas and irises. He says he saw the cameras in at least two downtown Chicago stores but that the company uses similar technology in its hundreds of locations...

