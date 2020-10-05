Chancery Orders Walmart To Turn Over Opioid Oversight Docs

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday criticized Walmart's attempt to block a bid for records from investors looking to probe the retail giant's potential role in worsening the nation's opioid crisis with faulty oversight, saying his order that documents must be provided wasn't a "close call." In a strongly worded ruling handed down during a virtual half-day trial, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster criticized Walmart's counsel for trying to argue that three investor funds that filed separate Chancery Court suits seeking records hadn't justified their demands. "I really don't think this is a close call," Vice Chancellor Laster said. The vice...

