High Court Won't Take Fresh Look At Chevron Deference

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision upholding reduced Medicaid reimbursement for children's hospitals, turning away a chance to revisit the so-called Chevron deference — the longstanding practice of having judges defer to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes. In a brief order, the high court voted not to scrutinize a D.C. Circuit decision that backed the U.S. Department Health and Human Services' regulation to reduce Medicaid reimbursement for hospitals serving low-income patients, a finding that the hospitals said would have given the justices a chance to "reassess Chevron's increasingly questioned foundations." Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS