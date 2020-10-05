Key Steps For Complying With Calif. Board Diversity Law

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- In a move that continues California's push for increased diversity on corporate boards, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 signed into law a bill that requires publicly held companies headquartered in the state to include board members from underrepresented communities. The action follows passage of S.B. 826, a similar law in 2018 mandating that public companies headquartered in the state have at least one woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019, with further future increases required depending on board size. The law significantly expands on the diversity categories included in the legislation as originally proposed. Companies that...

