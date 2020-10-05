Supreme Court Won't Take Up Florida Rail Bond Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review the federal Department of Transportation's approval of more than a billion dollars in bonds for a privately owned Florida passenger rail line, rejecting a Florida county's claim that lower courts gave far too much deference to the agency's interpretation of relevant law. Indian River County had challenged decisions from the D.C. Circuit and a district court upholding the Transportation Department's approval for a Florida agency to issue $1.15 billion in tax-exempt private-activity bonds — later increased to $2.1 billion —to finance the second phase of the Brightline high-speed passenger rail project connecting Miami...

