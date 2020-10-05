GSK Can't Get High Court Review In Avandia Marketing Fight

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up an appeal by GlaxoSmithKline in its bid to overturn a Third Circuit decision forcing it to face a suit over the marketing of diabetes medication Avandia, the high court announced Monday. As is custom, the justices did not state their reasoning for denying the appeal. According to court documents, the health plans that brought the suit waived their right to respond to GSK's petition in July. The denial sends the suit back to district court, where health plans like those offered by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776 alleged GSK conducted a...

