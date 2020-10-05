EU Court Tosses Appeal Of Blocked Croatian Cement Deal

Law360, New York (October 5, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A European court on Monday tossed an appeal from HeidelbergCement and Schwenk of a 2017 decision blocking their planned acquisition of Cemex's assets in Croatia over concerns about the supply of cement in the country. HeidelbergCement AG and Schwenk Zement KG were trying to flip a European Commission decision to block their planned purchase of the Croatian assets through a joint venture called Duna-Dráva Cement. The commission acknowledged the court's ruling in a statement Monday and said it confirms the geographic markets laid out in its case, which accounted for transportation costs and concerns about supply shortages. "On this basis, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS