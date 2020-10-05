High Court Won't Hear Dispute Over Bear Stearns MBS Sale

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not review lower courts' findings that Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. did not skirt bankruptcy law by auctioning off to itself mortgage-backed securities that it held as collateral on a defaulted loan to HomeBanc Mortgage Corp. The high court denied certiorari to HomeBanc's Chapter 7 trustee, George L. Miller, who had argued that the lower courts dropped the ball when they found the law did not limit how much Bear Stearns was entitled to from HomeBanc's loan default. The long-running dispute stems from repurchasing agreements in which Bear Stearns lent funds to HomeBanc...

