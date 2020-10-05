Former Desmarais Atty Starts New PTAB Firm

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Desmarais LLP's former Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice head has ventured out on his own, opening a cloud-based firm in New York City. Kevin McNish has formed McNish PLLC, where he is the sole attorney, he told Law360 on Monday. McNish said that the move to his own firm, which he officially opened on Oct. 1, was based on his desire to have more control on practice growth. He said the new firm will be a cloud-based practice, but that he will be able to meet clients in person when the COVID-19 pandemic allows for it. "So I wanted more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS