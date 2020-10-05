Pot Co. Trulieve Accused Of Hiding Discovery In Hiring Row

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A man who claims Florida pot heavyweight Trulieve illegally pulled his employment offer based on a consumer report accused the company's attorneys of "doctoring" and withholding evidence in discovery, demanding sanctions for the alleged fraud in a filing Monday. Attorneys for Trulieve, which is accused of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act in its background screening process by using consumer reports without providing notice or the opportunity to refute the findings, allegedly removed an important highlight from an email before handing it over in discovery, and withheld a critical document that undermined its defense, plaintiff Logan Lyttle said. "Trulieve's ill-intentioned conduct...

