Medical Expert Rule Voids Jury's $911K Malpractice Verdict

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court affirmed a trial judge's decision to toss a jury's $911,000 verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of fatally botching a man's back surgery, citing a court rule barring testimony from medical experts who spend more than 20% of their time serving as experts. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Friday upheld the Prince George's County judge's post-trial decision to grant a judgment notwithstanding the verdict to Dr. Joel Falik and his practice group, Falik & Karim PA, in a suit accusing the surgeon of botching a patient's back surgery, which caused complications resulting in...

