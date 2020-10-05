Princeton To Pay Female Profs $925K After DOL Bias Probe

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Princeton University has agreed to fork over $925,000 to more than 100 female professors to resolve allegations that it paid them less than their male counterparts between 2012 and 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's monitor for federal contractors. The early resolution conciliation agreement between the Ivy League school and the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said the back pay pot will be split equally between 106 female full-time professors. The university, which denies any wrongdoing, also agreed to a minimum of $250,000 in potential salary adjustments down the line, according to the agreement dated Sept. 30 "Princeton University is taking multiple proactive...

